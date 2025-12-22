American rapper Nicki Minaj has finally opened up on her decision to speak publicly about the situation facing Christians in Nigeria, pointing to her personal connection to the country and reports of violence against worshippers.

Minaj addressed the issue during an unexpected appearance at AmericaFest on Sunday, December 21.

On the programme, the singer responded to a question from Erika Kirk, widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Asked what motivated her comments, the musician said her long-standing affection for Nigeria and her close relationships with Nigerians influenced her decision to speak out.

According to Minaj, she was deeply troubled by reports of attacks on churchgoers, including cases of abductions and killings linked to religious identity.

She said such accounts should naturally provoke concern and condemnation, adding that she felt compelled to use her voice rather than remain silent.

The rapper emphasised her belief in standing up for Christians worldwide, noting that she would no longer be intimidated into silence. She also spoke more broadly about religious freedom, stressing that many people fail to appreciate the ability to worship openly without fear.

Minaj urged believers to remember those who are forced to practise their faith in secret, encouraging prayers for individuals who cannot freely gather to worship. Her remarks reflected a wider concern about religious liberty across different parts of the world.

The artist has previously commented on issues in Nigeria. Earlier this year, she shared a post by former United States President Donald Trump, who claimed on his Truth Social platform that Christianity faces a serious threat in Nigeria.

Responding to the post, Minaj expressed gratitude for the freedom to worship in the United States and condemned any form of religious persecution.

Her comments have continued to attract attention, following earlier discussions she reportedly had with United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, regarding the treatment of Christians in Nigeria.

During the AmericaFest event, Minaj also spoke positively about Trump and Vice President JD Vance, describing them as leaders she believes are attentive to the concerns of everyday citizens.

She further argued that Christians also experience challenges within the United States, stressing that leadership plays a key role in safeguarding religious freedoms.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has repeatedly denied allegations of an organised or state-backed campaign against Christians.

Authorities maintain that the country’s security problems affect citizens across religious lines and should not be framed as targeted persecution of any single faith.