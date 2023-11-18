Nicki Minaj Reveals Plans To Tour Nigeria

Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter, Nicki Minaj on Saturday revealed plans to include Nigeria on her world tour list.

The Queen of rap said she would consider including Nigeria on her world tour if enough fans showed interest.

This is coming after a Nigerian fan frowned at the exclusion of Africa from her recently announced world tour venues.

A Nigerian fan of Nicki Minaj had earlier shared screenshots of the tour venues in other continents, via X page, with the handle @RamatVictory writing: “Once again, African Barbz (Nick Minaj’s fans) bite dust. Oh well.”

Responding to the fan, Nicki wrote, via her verified X handle, “Abeg, sign up where it says (if you don’t see your city) so that when I get to Africa, your city/country will be there.”

Excited by her response, the fan wrote under Nicki’s comment: “Abeg no vex Nicki, I no go complain again. Oya Naija Barbz, make una go sign up sharp, sharp.”

Nicki Minaj then wrote, “Naija no de carry last.”

Meanwhile, many Nigerian fans are in a frenzy following the rapper’s revelation of plans to extend her world tour to Nigeria.