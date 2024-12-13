Nicki Minaj Is My Mother – Tacha

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)Season 4 housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has expressed her admiration for US-based rapper, Nicki Minaj.
Speaking in a recent interview with Madame Joyce, Tacha described Nicki Minaj as her “Mother.”
The self-accalimed Port Harcourt first daughter recounted how she was be nicknamed Nicki Minaj while in school.
Tacha said: “I’m obsessed with Nicki Minaj. She’s everything and more. She’s someone I look up to.
“Nicki is my mother! Anybody hating on her loves her deep down, they are just pretending.
“I’m Nicki’s biggest fan. Nicki is my mother. People used to call me Nicki Minaj back then in school.”
