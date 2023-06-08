Nicki Minaj Dragged To Court For Allegedly Damaging Borrowed Jewellery

American hip-hop singer, Nicki Minaj is currently facing a lawsuit over allegations of unpaid bills for custom jewellery.

Roseark Jewelry store, a West Hollywood jeweller, has pressed charges against the American rapper claiming that she not only failed to settle her outstanding balance but also damaged jewellery that was loaned to her.

According to the court documents, Nicki’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, had signed a contract with Roseark Jewelry Store, outlining an agreement to borrow jewellery for a public appearance.

However, the terms of the contract specified that the borrowed pieces were to be returned within a week and that any damages incurred during the loan period would be the responsibility of Brett.

Brett failed to meet the agreed-upon deadline and only returned 66 pieces of jewellery after the allotted time, according to the lawsuit.

However, the Roseark Jewelry store also discovered noticeable damage to a set of earrings and a leaf ring, upon inspection, both of which were part of the borrowed collection.

Going further, Nicki Minaj’s defence attorney has responded by stating that the music star should not be held accountable for the damages.

Nicki’s attorney also stated that the jeweller is merely using Nicki to generate publicity for their store.

Additionally, a close source to Nicki told TMZ that all the borrowed jewellery was returned on time as promised.

Another source claimed that it was only after the items had been in the possession of the jeweller for some time that they complained about a missing stone.

However, both parties involved will have the opportunity to present their respective evidence and arguments in court.

Nicki Minaj is yet to make an official statement regarding the lawsuit.