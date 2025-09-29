Nicki Minaj Announces First Track From Upcoming Album

Global rap icon, Onika Tanya Maraj, beyyer known as Nicki Minaj, has unveiled fresh details about her highly anticipated sixth studio album, which is set to drop on March 27, 2026.

Minaj first teased the project on September 23, 2025, with a cryptic social media post captioned “3.27.26” alongside a CD emoji.

The teaser instantly sparked excitement among her loyal fan base, the Barbz, as they took to her comment section to reacts to her post.

On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated rapper confirmed that the opening track of the forthcoming album will be titled “The Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back.”

READ ALSO:

“The first song on the new album is called The Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back. I’ll unlock number 2 next week. Surprises for lots & lots of ppl. They have no clue,” Minaj revealed via her official X account.

The rapper also took a moment to engage her fans, asking, “Oh, Barbz, you’re awesome. What are you guys wearing for release week? It’s 6 months away.”

This new project follows the global success of her 2023 album Pink Friday 2, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making Minaj the first female rapper in history to secure three U.S. chart-topping albums.

Pink Friday 2 also shattered records, racking up 170 million first-week Spotify streams, the highest ever for a female rap album, and was accompanied by a record-breaking world tour.

With the announcement of “The Straw That Broke the Camel’s Back”, fans can expect Minaj to continue unveiling more tracks in the coming weeks, marking the beginning of a brand-new era for the rap superstar.