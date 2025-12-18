Nick Reiner Charged With Murder Of His Parents

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have filed murder charges against Nick Reiner over the deaths of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. Nick Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. He could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if found guilty.

He will be brought to court to formally face charges and enter a plea after he is medically cleared by prison officials, Hochman said. The charges came two days after the couple were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, with multiple stab wounds, reports the BBC.