Nick Kyrgios Speaks On Quiting Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has revealed he no longer wants to play tennis amid growing doubts over his ability to come back from injury.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open due to serious knee and wrist problems, which have resulted in him playing just one official match in the last 14 months.

Kyrgios says he is “exhausted” and stresses that he only wants to continue playing for another one to two years.

The charismatic Australian spike exclusively to On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast: “If it was up to me, I don’t really want to play any more to be honest.

“I have to almost [keep playing]. I’ve got so much more to give but, for me, I don’t feel like playing any more.

“I’m exhausted, I’m tired. I have had three surgeries now, I’m only 28. I always wanted to have a family and not be in pain. When I get up, I can’t walk without pain. It’s a tough gig.

“I only want to play for about another one to two years and be at the top and go down on my own terms.

“I would hate to have another surgery or anything like that. So I think I’ve still got the ability to have a good one to two years and then that’s it.

“I think I’ll be at peace with everything I’ve achieved.

“I’m going to have to just say to everyone out there who wants me to play more, ‘You’re just going to have to be OK with me not playing any more’.”

Kyrgios is set to be a part-time commentator for next month’s Australian Open at Melbourne Park, with a view to making a return to the court later in 2024.