Nice Agree Deal To Sign Mohamed Ali Cho

Nice have agreed a deal to sign Mohamed-Ali Cho (19) from Real Sociedad.

This was according to an official agreement in place between the Ligue 1 and La Liga clubs over a permanent transfer.

Reports on Sunday morning revealed that offers had been submitted for the former Angers forward by both Nice and Strasbourg.

However, a deal has been swiftly agreed with Les Aiglons which will see Strasbourg miss out on the capture of the 19-year-old attacker.

READ ALSO:

Real Sociedad have confirmed the France U21 international is nearing departure in an official press release posted on their social media channels after he didn’t travel with the La Liga club for their match against Malaga in the Copa del Rey.

The release detailed that the Basque club were in advanced negotiations with a club and that club is Nice, according to Foot Mercato.

A deal worth over €10 million. However, the initial offer sent by Nice for Mohamed-Ali Cho is worth more than €10m. The exact figures of the deal agreed between the respective clubs are still unknown.