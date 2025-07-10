NICCI Woos Nigerian Investors To Jakarta Trade Expo

In preparation for the forth – coming 40th Trade Expo Indonesia and the 4th Nigerian Indonesia Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) in Jakarta, Indonesia, this year, the Nigerian Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) has promised Nigerian investors a seamless speedy seven days visa application to ease their travels.

Similarly, NICCI also revealed that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a travel agent in Jakarta, Indonesia, that is willing to accept 50 per cent pay down of total travel costs for any Nigerian investor willing to attend the trade event that will also cover other expenses, including hotel accommodation, visa processing applications, return tickets and etc.

President of Nigerian Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), Mr. Ishmael Balogun, disclosed this in a NICCI media briefing in Lagos recently.

Balogun explained: “What we are doing as a chamber is to facilitate your visa to enable you to travel to Jakarta with ease. So what is more interesting is once you submit your physical international passport.

“The business addition of the travel as a Chamber of Commerce, we are in the position to help you process your traveling documents and also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta.

“So anything that involves your visa application is done seamlessly just in seven days.That is number one. “Number two, over the years, we realized the reason some do not like to travel is finance.

So for this year 2025, one of the interesting things, for the first time, we have signed an MoU with a company, they are in charge of traveling agency.

So what they are offering for Nigerian business community is to pay 50 per cent of your total travel costs on or before you leave the country, you can pay it in installments and you are able to travel as at that time pending the time you pay for the balance of the rest 50 per cent.”