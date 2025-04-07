NICCI Strengthens Nigeria-Indonesia Business Relations

Share

The Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) has once again advocated stronger trade and investment ties between Nigeria and Indonesia in a bid to further their bilateral trade relations to bolster economic emancipation.

NICCI President, Mr. Ishmael Adegorioye Balogun, stated this in his welcome address during NICCI’s Quarterly Chamber Meeting and Induction Ceremony in Lagos.

Balogun reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to advancing trade relations and influencing policy to create a more conducive business environment for investors of the two nations.

The NICCI President, while speaking on the theme of the event: ‘Unlocking Business Opportunities Between Nigeria and Indonesia for the 21st Century,’ explained that the two countries had to synergise more and strengthen trade ties this year in order to boost Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) in terms of export and import businesses.

He announced NICCI’s participation in the upcoming 40th Trade Expo Indonesia and the 4th Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) in Jakarta, Indonesia later this year, adding that the events would provide members with access to high-level discussions, trade negotiations, and investment opportunities.

Also speaking in his opening remarks at the event, NICCI Chairman, Otunba Femi Pedro, stressed the value of networking, knowledge-sharing, and trade missions, urging members to leverage trade visits to Indonesia and inward trade delegation from Indonesia to Nigeria for firsthand market exposure.

