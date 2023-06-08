Nicci: Reigniting Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Potential

With Nigeria entering a new dawn with the assumption of President Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria, the need to develop key facets of the economy is germane and critical at this period that hope has been lost by investors and industry stakeholders.

Indeed, the country’s manufacturing sector plays a critical role in shaping the ailing economy to the path of growth in this new administration, thus the need to reignite the nation’s manufacturing sector to drive economic growth and development becomes increasingly important and paramount to government and industry stakeholders in the country.

Projection

At the Nigerian Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) and Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) exhibition & conference in Lagos recently, key stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing hub gathered to discuss driving economic growth and development in this new dispensation.

Key speakers at the event included the Lagos State Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C&I Leasing, Mr. Ugoji Lenin; the President of the Nigerian Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), Mr. Ishmael Balogun; the Principal Partner of GreyChapel Legal, Mr. Dele Oladunjoye; and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA), Mr. Joseph Oru.

Indeed, the challenges and solutions to the country’s manufacturing sector were brought to the front burners by participants and exhibitors. In her speech, while speaking on the theme: “Reigniting Manufacturing To Drive Economic Growth and Development,” Ososanya charged the Federal Government and key stakeholders on the timing to come together to support and develop the country’s manufacturing sector potential in order to reduce import dependence on foreign goods.

Ososanya explained that Nigeria was blessed with a very vibrant, and dynamic population and resources, noting, therefore, that it was time to take advantage of developing the lo- cal market via massive production of goods in a bid to forestall influx of imported goods. She said: “I am particularly pleased about the Theme of this Meeting: “Reigniting Manufacturing To Drive Economic Growth and Development,” knowing fully well that the size of and vibrant manufacturing activities and the volume of export of goods and services are greatly relevant to the level of development in any modern economy.

“For a longtime, our domestic productive capabilities were neglected in favour of imports. The time for the Nigerian government and Nigerians to support and further develop the manufacturing potential of our nation bearing in mind that we are blessed with a very vibrant, and dynamic population and resources is now.

“Therefore, many of our challenges today, whether relating to poverty, unemployment or underemployment, to mention but a few, are rooted in the fact that we have not been able to domesticate the production of our most basic needs. “Ladies and gentlemen, there is no doubt that the only way to drive sustainable economic growth and development is to reignite the manufacturing sector.

“Manufacturing opens up employment opportunities, supports agriculture, diversifies the economy and increases the country’s foreign exchange earning to mention few. It also facilitates the development of skills by local labour force.”

NICCI’s President

Earlier in his welcome speech, the President of NICCI, Mr. Ismael Balogun, said that in 2021, about 15 percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was generated by the manufacturing sector. He noted that the largest contribution was the food, beverage and tobacco sector, which accounted for nearly five per cent of the GDP that year.

He stated that cement and textile were other key contributors to the manufacturing sector. Balogun pointed out that manufacturing was very crucial to wealth creation in any economy because it engages all factors of production. According to him, creation of wealth through availability of locally produced goods and services translates to improved standard of living.

He, however, noted that there was going to be a developed policy document that will be shared with the Federal Government and state governments for policy formulation for the country’s manufacturing sector.

EMWA’s position

Oru in his opening speech explained that the exhibition served as a testament to the ingenuity, innovation, and transformative power of the manufacturing sector. He pointed out that EMWA was not merely an event; it is a dynamic hub where manufacturers, suppliers, industry experts, and stakeholders come together to showcase their latest advancements, exchange knowledge, and forge fruitful collaborations.

The EMWA CEO said: “As we step into this exhibition, we are surrounded by a tapestry of industrial marvels. From new innovations to ground- breaking automation solutions, from sustainable manufacturing practices to breakthrough research and development, this exhibition encapsulates the very essence of the manufacturing landscape.”

He added: “Beyond the impressive displays, the event also fosters an environment of knowledge sharing and professional growth. Through conferences, workshops, and interactive sessions led by industry experts, we aim to empower you with insights, strategies, and tools to navigate the ever-changing landscape of manufacturing.”

Last line

Industry stakeholders’ plan to reignite the country’s manufacturing sector hub in this new dispensation will be very critical to re-jigging the nation’s economic fortunes.