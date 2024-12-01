NICANOR SABULA: MKTE 2024 offered opportunity to connect with local, int’l travel trades

Share

Nicanor Sabula is the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Association of Travel Agencies (KATA), he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the sideline (October 3, 2024) of the recently held Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2024 in Nairobi, on a number of issues affecting the travel sector in Africa including his country, Kenya, expressing a desire to see Africa destinations prosper through the promotion of intraAfrica travel

What is the remit of the Kenya Association of Travel Agencies?

The Kenya Association of Travel Association Agencies (KATA) is largely the only national travel agencies travel association in Kenya. It brings together over 360 top agencies that are operating in the country. It exists to be able to advocate for the industry, advocate for policy changes, advocate for conductive environment, we also keep discipline in the market and above all, we help to build the capacity for our travel agents. Just to be able to train and equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills that allow them to execute their mandate of selling tickets.

Are all your members International Airline Travel Association (IATA) registered agencies?

Majority of our members are IATA registered, about three quarter of them, but also we are opened to non-IATA registered agencies. Other than the sale of tickets, are your members also into selling tour packages? Basically, our membership does both inbound and outbound travels and as such we have very close working relationship with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) especially when it comes to inbound markets.

How would you describe your relationship with KTB then?

For us, we work very closely with them when they are going for their market promotions as we have connections with our counterpart travel agencies in other countries. So we help them create partnerships, coordinate with those stakeholders out there. Basically, we try to position Kenya as a top destination. We sign partnerships with our counterparts because our counterparts sell inbound travels here and therefore, it gives us an easy access in terms of establishing partnerships. Also, helping to ensure that we are working with genuine, credible and verifiable travel operators in selling the destination. Which are your top source markets Of course, the United Kingdom and United States of America remain some of our top Western markets. But, ideally our top inbound market is actually our neighbour, Uganda. Sometimes we forget about them, but actually they are the biggest inbound source market.

What then are some of the engagements by your body to improve on your relationship with Uganda as a major source market?

So, we have held some very top notch engagements with our counterparts in Uganda and we work very closely with Uganda’s embassy here to promote travels between Kenya and Uganda. In fact, we are working on a model partnership between Kenya and Uganda that actually emphasises collaboration instead of competition because we realise that our two destinations have very distinct attractive features. Uganda doesn’t have a beach, so Ugandans when they want to enjoy pristine beaches they come to Kenya. Kenya doesn’t have gorillas, so when we want adventures and gorilla trekking we go to Uganda. This is the partnership that we want to be able to sell to the rest of the continent, to say that it is possible for destinations to collaborate and promote intra-Africa travels without necessarily competing.

What is your impression of the marketing route agreement between KTB and AirAsia X pact signed at this expo?

This is huge because we not very good connectivity between Kenya and the Far East. A lot of our connections have been through the Middle East hubs, Dubai (UAE) and Doha (Qatar). So, an opportunity to be able to connect directly between Nairobi and the Far East is a huge opportunity for us. We are seeing the opportunity just beyond Malaysia. We are seeing opportunity, particularly for the traders between Kenya and China; between Kenya and South Korea as well as connectivity into Australia. So, in terms of outbound, it is a real huge opportunity that we see. And in terms of inbound, as a country we have been working very real hard to attract leisure market because that is where the big spend is. The big spend is coming from China, the big spend is coming from India, and Korea. So, how do we provide access to those markets into Kenya? So, this is going to have a huge impact into inbound travels as well.

How would you describe this year’s MKTE given the quality of exhibitors and attendees?

With the Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2024, I think we had very quality exhibitors I must say. Going round, I was able to interact with a number of international exhibitors and also had the chance to interact with hosted buyers from different markets and we had great engagement with the invited travel international media. It has been a huge opportunity for us to be able to market our country. Also, to be able to create connections between our local travel trade and international travel trade. This contributes in a great way to our mission of growing our inbound travel. It also, allows our members, particularly the travel agents, to connect with their counterparts in the other markets. Therefore, what we call people to people business happening.

What level of improvement would you want to see going forward for MKTE?

There could be some changes in terms of how the logistics for the event have happened. But there is always room for improvement. But I will give it a B in terms of our performance. I must say that when the Magical Kenya Expo began about 14 years ago, I was around the industry, we didn’t have as much traction as we do now and some of us were very skeptical because we had gone to international expos and we were not so sure that we would be able to pull off hosted buyers- invited international buyers here.

How well would you say KTB has performed over the years in organising and sustaining this expo?

Fourteen years down the line, I think that we have done fairly well. Obviously, and I will continue to say that there is room for improvement because we as a tourism destination should be putting our best foot forward. But above all, I think I have seen growth in terms of the quality of exhibitors and buyers that are coming here and I think that we can only grow as a destination, perhaps, maybe we have to start thinking of rotating this event into our key attractions in the country. Maybe the next MKTE we should take it to Mombasa.

What is your advice to KTB in developing and promoting the Magical Kenya brand?

My advice for KTB is that we have been very strong advocate of intra-Africa travel, but with all due respect, people say that Africans don’t have the spending power, however, what we have seen over the years is that Africans do have the sustaining power of travel and tourism industry. So, we need to be more focused about how we go into such market as Nigeria. Nigeria is such a huge market, the whole circuit of West Africa and Southern Africa and see how we can be able to create intra-Africa travel. I will tell you the reason because next week (As of the day of the interview) we have our huge travel agencies conference in Kigali, Rwanda. And you know what is happening in Kigali as there is an outbreak out of a virus, magbug virus, and people are debating whether to go or not. I can tell you that if you are relying on Western travellers by now they would have cancelled their trips to Kigali. But we are Africans, we live with these viruses and we know how we can overcome them. For me, that is the sustaining power that I see in intra-Africa travel. We will go because some of these things are normal life experiences that we have and therefore, we can be able to get through them. I have seen Nigerians coming here even when CNN was saying Kenya was almost collapsing because of the protests that we had here. I have seen Africans walking in here and saying, yes, there was a protest in Nairobi but we were able manage to go to our hotels. So, for me, that is the essence of intra-Africa travels. So, KTB should be able to focus on intra-Africa travels.

What is the volume of travel business here?

f you look at what our market has in terms of BSP, this market, KTA, sells about $600 million every year through our members. Is there a clear distinction between travel agents and tour operators in this market? Here, the distinction is very clear. The difference is that a majority of the travel agents sell outbound travels and the tour operators sell inbound travels. But my members are both outbound and inbound operators.

Why is this so?

Because, remember that the business is called travels and tours. So, you find that a significant number of my members will be selling 80% travels and at the same time they sell 20% tours. On the other side, the tour operators association sells 80% tours and 20% travels.

So, here, it is very distinct and it is very clear. What is the relationship between KATA and the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) like?

We have a very strong partnership with our counterpart, NANTA, we have a very strong relationship between KATA and NANTA to the extent that now we are contemplating creating a pan-African movement of travel agents. We have asked Nigeria to consolidate West Africa and Kenya to consolidate East Africa. Already, we’ve got our association of East and Southern Africa that we are leading and then we can now confederate on the Africa level so that we begin to speak the same language.

