NICA Urges Boards To Strengthen Credit Risk Controls

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) has cautioned the Board Credit Committees of business credit-granting organizations in Nigeria against complacency in managing credit risks.

Chris Onalo, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NICA, issued the warning in a statement released in Lagos on Wednesday.

He emphasized that as guardians of an organization’s credit risk management framework, the committees must remain vigilant, proactive, and highly skilled to safeguard their institution’s financial assets.

He said that as Nigeria moves toward a democratized economy that fosters a credit culture to support economic growth, job creation, entrepreneurship, and improved living standards, the need for strong credit risk governance has never been greater.

He warned that the stakes are high and the consequences of inaction or indifference could be severe.

Onalo expressed concern over the growing trend of underperformance among Board Credit Committees, warning that it poses a significant risk to financial stability and organizational sustainability.

He advised the Boards of Directors of credit-granting organizations to thoroughly review the performance of their Board Credit Committees to identify areas needing improvement and implement corrective measures to enhance credit risk management and regulatory compliance.

He called for continuous training and capacity building for committee members to equip them with the necessary skills for effective oversight.

He stressed that clear, well-defined credit policies and procedures must be established to support comprehensive credit decision-making and efficiency.

He added that Board Credit Committee members can only perform effectively if their roles, responsibilities, and authority are clearly outlined.

Onalo recommended regular training and development for Board Credit Committee members to ensure they have the necessary expertise.

He also emphasized the need for clear and unambiguous credit policies to guide decision-making, effective communication and transparency between the Board Credit Committee, top management, and key stakeholders for timely credit information sharing, and the engagement of professionals with expertise in credit management to serve on Board Credit Committees for effective risk assessment and oversight.

He urged frequent meetings to review credit portfolios, assess risks, and make informed decisions.

He stressed that expectations from Board Credit Committees are particularly challenging in a fragile and sensitive economy, making their role crucial to financial stability.

He urged the Boards of Directors to address performance gaps within their committees and ensure that their credit management oversight functions comply with regulatory and industry standards.

