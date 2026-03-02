NICA Confers Fellowship On Polaris, Union Bank CEOs

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) has conferred its prestigious Fellowship on the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, alongside other distinguished leaders across Nigeria’s financial and corporate landscape, at an investiture ceremony held at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

Also honoured at the ceremony was the Managing Director/CEO of Union Bank, Yetunde Oni, in recognition of her contributions to institutional governance and financial sector advancement.

Similarly, Mrs. Olushola Momoh, Vice Chairman of Channels Television, was conferred with the Professional Fellowship in recognition of her leadership contributions and professional impact.

In addition, the Founder of Xpress Payment Solutions Ltd, Dr. Awa Ibraheem, received an Honorary Fellowship Award, recognising his strategic influence and impactful contributions to Nigeria’s payments ecosystem and financial innovation landscape.

The Fellowship represents the Institute’s highest professional distinction and is awarded to individuals whose leadership has significantly strengthened Nigeria’s credit environment, institutional governance frameworks, and financial system integrity.

The ceremony brought together senior financial sector executives, policymakers, regulators, and distinguished guests to celebrate excellence in credit administration and professional practice.

In their remarks, representatives of the Institute emphasised the importance of visionary leadership in sustaining economic growth and strengthening responsible credit culture across the financial ecosystem.

“Mr. Kayode Lawal embodies the values of professional excellence, integrity, and strategic leadership that the Institute seeks to promote. His contributions to strengthening financial discipline and institutional governance make him deserving of this distinguished honour,” a representative of the Institute stated.

The recognition further reinforces Mr. Lawal’s deepened distinction within Nigeria’s professional financial leadership community.