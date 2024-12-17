NICA Awards Olorunsheyi For Excellence In Business Expansion

Share

The National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) has awarded the co-founder and Managing Director of Pertinence Group, Dr Sunday Olorunsheyi, the Entrepreneur of the Year for Business Expansion and Consolidation 2024.

Olorunsheyi received the investiture in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the development of the credit business industry in Nigeria and assisting small and medium enterprises across different industries over the past 20 years.

The NICA’s annual Nigeria Credit Industry Awards was held alongside this year’s Credit Managers Conference, which focused on the theme “Credit Grows Green Economy.”

The conference brought together key players in Nigeria’s credit industry, including regulators, policymakers, and professionals.

NICA in a statement said, “These awards highlight the outstanding achievements of business leaders and inspire the next generation of credit professionals to help grow Nigeria’s economy.”

Dr. Olorunsheyi, who is also a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and Chairman of PettySave Microfinance Bank, is known globally as a real estate expert and entrepreneur, co-founded Pertinence Limited in 2012.

Under his leadership, the company has grown into Pertinence Group, which now includes businesses in technology, automobile, and finance.

As chairman of PettySave Microfinance Bank, he empowers MSMEs and champions financial inclusion.

Reflecting on the investiture, Dr. Olorunsheyi said: “I am deeply honoured to be recognized by NICA. This investiture is not just for me but also for the amazing people who have influenced my growth in business, and the values we stand for.

“Expanding a business is not just about making profits – it’s about creating opportunities, empowering people, and helping the economy grow.”

He also shared his thoughts on the journey to success, saying, “Building a successful business is never easy, but with determination, focus, and the willingness to innovate, great things can be achieved.

“I dedicate this to everyone who believes in the power of entrepreneurship to make a difference.”

Dr Olorunsheyi emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration in growing Nigeria’s economy.

“We all have a role to play in fostering innovation, building partnerships, and supporting initiatives that lead to sustainable growth. Together, we can achieve much more than we can alone,” he said.

The Nigeria Credit Industry Awards is the biggest gathering of credit professionals in the country, celebrating leaders who have made significant contributions to the nation’s economic and financial development.

This year’s event reinforced the critical role of credit in shaping a sustainable economy while inspiring new ideas for growth in various industries.

Olorunsheyi’s achievement is a reflection of his unwavering commitment to enterprise development, people empowerment, and his visionary approach to business leadership.

