NIC Workers Cry Out, Says Federal Judiciary Owing Four Month Wage Award

The National Industrial Court (NIC) workers have called on the Federal Government over the continued withholding of their wage award approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

It would be recalled that the President Tinubu-led government on October 2, 2023, promised the organised labour a wage ward of N35,000 till the government is able to resolve the New Minimum wage proposed by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) following the president broadcast on Independence Day.

Prior to the removal of the fuel subsidy, the minimum wage was N30,000 and was signed into law on April 18, 2019, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, a staff of the NIC who spoke with New Telegraph on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction that the Federal Judiciary is yet to pay them their wage award despite other ministries and parastatals receiving theirs.

According to the top official of the court who pleaded anonymity, they are yet to receive four months of wage award from November 2023 to February 2024.

The official, however, added that colleagues from other ministries have received theirs following the announcement by the Federal Government.

The statement reads: “The Federal Judiciary is owing its workers Four Month wage Award of 35000 that was approved for all Nigerian worker by the Federal Government which as been paid to most of the ministries and parastatals.

“No other thing is being done to alleviate the hardship of the staff of the Courts.”