NiBUCAA Commemorates World AIDS Day 2023 With Awareness Campaign

T he Nigerian Busi – ness Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) commemorates the 2023 World AIDS with a nationwide awareness campaign and HIV testing & counselling services in underserved communities in Nigeria.

World AIDS Day is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS globally. The theme for this year, “Let Communities Lead’’ is not only a celebration of the achievements of communities but a call to action to enable and support the life-saving works of communities.

This year, NiBUCAA implemented a series of initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria. “We launched our #TogetherAgainstHIV Campaign across all social media platforms, encouraging individuals to stand united in the mission to end AIDS.

“NiBUCAA further extended its outreach by embarking on a media tour in high HIV prevalent states to educate millions of Nigerians on the importance of regular testing to know their HIV status, and an awareness rally across NYSC camps to reach adolescent and young persons with HIV information,” NiBUCAA stated.

In collaboration with the Nigeria Youth Network on HIV/AIDS (NYNETHA), NiBUCAA conducted free HIV testing and counselling service and reached 1000 beneficiaries across Nigeria. This intervention aligns with the theme of World AIDS Day 2023, hinged on “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community.”

As part of our commitment to advocacy, NiBUCAA partnered with the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), for a novelty football match that brought together diverse communities and notable personalities, including government officials and community leaders.

The match served as a platform to encourage open conversations about the virus and promote the theme of community-driven efforts to end the epidemic.