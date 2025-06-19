NIBSS Unveils National Payment Stack To Drive Digital Transformation

Share

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), on Tuesday, in Lagos, launched the National Payment Stack (NPS), an, ISO 20022- compliant national payment infrastructure, which according to the company, “reimagines how payments are initiated, processed, and reconciled; bringing together payments, identity and data into a single, seamless ecosystem.”

Speaking at the event, Managing Director and CEO, NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, said: “This is more than a technology upgrade; it’s a national leap forward.

The NIBSS Payment Stack reflects our vision to equip Nigeria and Africa with a platform that not only meets global standards but speaks to our unique payment realities.

From Request-to-Pay to realtime settlements, automated reconciliation, and advanced dispute management, NPS is designed to deliver smarter, faster, and more transparent payment experiences for all.”

Also, in his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Chairman of the NIBSS Board, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, who was represented by the Director of Payment System Policy at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, highlighted the significance of the NPS, describing it as a transformative milestone for both NIBSS and Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, one that, according to him, lays the foundation for deeper trust, greater inclusion, and the next wave of innovation across the digital payment landscape.

The launch event, which featured live demonstrations of the functionalities of the NPS, was attended by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel Egube.

The Lagos State Governor delivered a goodwill message, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting innovation in the digital payment space.

Also in attendance was the Director General and CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, who emphasized the pivotal role of digital identity in driving financial inclusion and national development.

The event also featured a policy keynote by the Chief Executive Officer of the AfricaNenda Foundation, Dr. Robert Ochola, delivered on his behalf by Jacqueline Jumah, Director of Advocacy & Capacity Development at AfricaNenda.

Share