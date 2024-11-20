NIBSS: BVN Enrolment Rises By 529,412 To 64.01m

Share

The number of Nigerians enrolled under the Bank Verification Number (BVN) scheme hit 64.01 million this month (November), latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows.

With previous data published by the NIBSS indicating that total BVN enrolment stood at 63.48 million as at September this year, it means that a total number of 529,412 new BVNs were issued by banks in the country between the end of September and November.

Also, given that data obtained from NIBSS shows that total BVN enrolment stood at 60.12 million as at the end of December 2023, this indicates that enrolment under the scheme increased by 3.89 million between the end of 2023 and November this year.

Launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS and the German firm, Dermalog, on February 14, 2014, the $50 million BVN scheme was aimed at capturing biometrics of all bank customers and giving them an 11-digit unique identity number, known as the BVN, that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

The then Governor of the CBN, Lamido Sanusi, had said at the event that the BVN project would enable the apex bank to significantly reduce incidents of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry and also help accelerate financial inclusion by opening up opportunities for credit to millions of Nigerians who do not have a standard means of identification.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS data indicates that between 2020 and November 2024, BVN enrolment increased by 39.76 per cent or 18.21 million.

A breakdown of the NIBSS numbers shows that BVN enrolment rose from 45.80 million in 2020 to 51.90 million in 2021; 56.90 million in 2022; 60.12 million in 2023 and 64.01 million in November 2024.

Further analysis of the data shows that there was a significant increase in BVN enrolments in the first four months of this year following a circular that the CBN issued to deposit money banks (DMBs), non-interest banks, payment service banks, other financial institutions and mobile operators, on December 1, last year, directing that all funded bank accounts or wallets, without BVN or National Identification Number (NIN) should be placed on “Post No Debit or Credit,” by April 1, 2024.

Specifically, the regulator directed that, for all existing Tier 1 accounts/ wallets without BVN or NIN, any unfunded account or wallet, should be immediately placed on Post No Debit or Credit until a BVN or NIN is provided by the owners.

It also stated that with effect from March 1, 2024, all funded Tier 1 accounts/ wallets without BVN or NIN, should be placed on Post No Debit or Credit and that no further transactions should be permitted through such accounts/wallets.

It also directed that the BVN or NIN attached to or associated with all accounts/ wallets must be electronically validated by January 31, 2024, stating that “effective April 1, 2024, all funded accounts or wallets shall be placed on ‘Post No Debit or Credit,’ and no further transactions permitted.”

The apex bank Governor, Yemi Cardoso, while speaking on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington D.C, in October, said that NIBSS would launch a non-resident BVN platform to enable Nigerians in diaspora operate their local bank accounts by December.

He stated that the initiative was part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians, irrespective of their location anywhere in the world, could participate in the Nigerian economy without any difficulties.

“As far as we are concerned it is totally unacceptable that you should be out here and be having hassles in operating your accounts or doing your business in your original country.

I want to tell you that starting in December 2024 Nigerians in the diaspora will no longer face the hurdle of travelling long distances for physical biometric verifications to access financial services,” the CBN Governor said.

He explained that the launch of the non-resident BVN platform by NIBBS would enable enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) processes remotely making it more convenient and costeffective for the diaspora to engage with the Nigerian banking system.

“This initiative in collaboration with our banks marks a significant step toward greater financial inclusion and accessibility as we continue to roll out innovative solutions,” he said.

