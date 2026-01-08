NIBSS: BVN Enrollment Up 6.87% To 67.84 Million In 2025

Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria rose by 6.87 percent, or 4.36 million, to 67.84 million by the end of December 2025, up from 63.48 million at the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

This means that 4.36 million new BVNs were recorded between December 2024 and December 2025.

The BVN scheme was launched on February 14, 2014, by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS, and the German firm Dermalog. The initiative aims to capture the biometrics of all bank customers and provide each with a unique 11-digit identification number that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry.

At the launch, then-CBN Governor Lamido Sanusi said the scheme would significantly reduce fraud and money laundering while accelerating financial inclusion by providing millions of Nigerians with a standard means of identification, which could facilitate access to credit.

In October 2017, the CBN issued a regulatory framework for BVN operations, including a Watchlist database of bank customers involved in confirmed fraudulent activities.

Analysis of the latest NIBSS data shows that BVN enrollment has maintained steady growth over the past five years, rising from 51.90 million in 2021 to 56.90 million in 2022, 60.12 million in 2023, 63.48 million in 2024, and 67.84 million in 2025. Analysts attribute this rise to policy measures by the CBN aimed at tackling fraud.

For example, on December 1, 2023, the CBN issued directives requiring all deposit money banks, non-interest banks, payment service banks, other financial institutions, and mobile operators to ensure that all funded bank accounts or wallets without a BVN or National Identification Number (NIN) be placed on “Post No Debit or Credit” by April 1, 2024.

The regulator further stated that existing Tier 1 accounts or wallets without BVN or NIN should be immediately blocked until owners provide the required identification. From March 1, 2024, all funded Tier 1 accounts or wallets without BVN or NIN were also to be placed on “Post No Debit or Credit,” prohibiting further transactions.

In May 2025, the CBN, in collaboration with NIBSS, launched the Non-Resident BVN (NRBVN) platform, enabling Nigerians abroad to obtain their BVNs remotely without in-person verification in Nigeria. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso described the NRBVN platform as a crucial tool to connect Nigeria with its global citizens, easing registration challenges for the diaspora.

However, analysts note that total BVN enrollment still lags behind the number of active bank accounts in Nigeria, which stood at over 320 million as of March 2025.

This suggests that multiple accounts are linked to single BVNs and that some customers have yet to register.