NIBSS Announces Completion Of First Live Transaction On National Payment Stack

The country’s digital payment landscape last Friday, November 7, 2025, achieved a milestone as the first live transaction was successfully completed on the National Payment Stack (NPS) at exactly 11:56 AM, according to a statement by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The statement said that the first transaction executed between Wema Bank and PalmPay “represents a major leap forward in the evolution of Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.”

“Completed in milliseconds with instant settlement, it demonstrates the robustness, scalability and transformative potential of the NPS – a national infrastructure powered by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to unify, modernize and future-proof digital payments in Nigeria,” the statement added.

It noted that the NPS, which was developed as a next-generation payment infrastructure, “embodies NIBSS commitment to speed, innovation, interoperability and security; all crucial pillars in supporting Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy.”

It further stated that NPS is built on an advanced architecture and enables advantages, such as speed (instant, reliable, and high-volume payment processing); interoperability (seamless integration across banks, fintechs, and other payment institutions); security; cross-border capability and innovation.

“The NPS is the new engine driving Nigeria’s next phase of payment innovation.

Built on the ISO 20022 international standard for financial messaging, this global framework enhances data richness, interoperability, and regulatory compliance; aligning Nigeria’s payment infrastructure with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive mandating ISO 20022 adoption for all electronic financial transactions,” the statement said.