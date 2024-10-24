Nibo Community: Celebration Turned Sour As 16 Killed, Others Injured

Share

…Cult groups fingered

The people of Nibo community in Akwa South Local Government Area of Anambra State were in the early hours of Sunday, October 20, 2025, in joyous and celebration mood as they rolled out the drums in celebration of their yearly.

Onwa Nasaa Festival, which is regarded as the celebration of the New Yam Festival. Ekeh Nibo Market area, the epicentre of the festival, was adorned with colours, as it played host to the celebrants, who were joined by their kindred from the neighouring communities.

The entire community was in festive mood, with most of the leisure spots, ranging from hotels to drinking bars and eatries, filled with people who have turned out in their numbers to witness the event and partake in the celebration.

Few hours into the unfolding event, the joyous celebration was halted by the sound of guns ringing from different directions of the community, as unknown gunmen, in what could be described as ‘gestapo styled’ operation, opened fired on the people, leaving them to scamper for safety.

When eventually the shoot had stopped and a semblance of sanity was restored after about two hours that looked like eternity, 16 persons were confirmed dead while many others were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries. The shooting turned what started as a glorious day into a soured celebration for the people as they all became instant mourners.

Cause

The cause of the shooting incident is not quite clear except for speculations by some of the people who blamed the incident on two rival cult groups.

Many believed that the sign of trouble has been on the air since last month, however, it was neglected by many and not reckoned with until hell was let loose on this fateful Sunday.

It was disclosed by the people that the two rival cult groups have been neck deep in a prolonged cold war with few killings recorded before now.

It was gathered that the clash allegedly started at Nodu village in Okpuno. It was further revealed that following the alleged killing of three members one of the cult groups, the suspects were said to have fled to Nibo, possibly to escape reprisal attacks.

Unfortunately, they were said to have ran into the enclave of their rival group in Nibo on this Sunday, which led to the shooting that left deaths, tears and sorrows in its trail.

Confirmation

The shooting incident was later in the day confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, who in his statement said, ‘‘The Command is aware of a suspected cult-related clash today 20/10/2024 in Nibo, Awka South LGA and the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam have ordered immediate deployment of additional operatives to the area for necessary action. “Preliminary reports of the incidents are still sketchy as the Command calls on the witnesses of this incident to volunteer information that will help to identify the perpetrators for possible arrest.’’

Before Sunday

Before the Sunday shooting, reports have it that the killing of five persons in Enugwu Ukwu and Nawfia communities in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state may possibly be the genesis of the Nibo killings. At Nawfia, four corpses of suspected cultists were discovered in a bush.

It was alleged that they were killed during a reprisal attack by members of a rival cult group at Enugwu Ukwu. Following this incident, it was gathered that another reprisal attack was planned by the affected cult group.

But days later, there was an attack in Nodu village in Okpuno, leaving three persons dead. It was also gathered that the attack on Nodu village was what culminated into the Sunday attack on Nibo village. The traditional of Nibo community, Igwe MC Ngene was said to be indisposed and could not comment on the incident.

Fledge

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo visited Nibo to condole with the people. Speaking at Eke Market during his routine monitoring of Monday (October 21) activities across the state, Soludo vowed to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and declared war against cult groups in the state.

While directing the people to go about their lawful duties, the governor emphasised that no matter where the perpetrators hide, they will be brought to book.

He also assured the people of their safety and general wellbeing. Also speaking on the incident, the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah noted that the security of lives and property is a collective duty of all and sundry and should not be left for the state government alone.

According to him, “Criminals cannot come into town without the natives being involved in the action. Recall that the state government has ordered traditional rulers and President Generals of communities to take responsibility for what happens in their towns and to walk with the local vigilante groups in their areas.

“As a government we remain resolute in the task of ensuring law and order in the state and this is what we are doing.” While the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, in a statement said, “The Anambra State government is aware of the deaths that resulted from alleged cult-related killings that occurred in Nibo, Awka South LGA, today, October 20, 2024.

This is just another instance of the kind of violent crimes linked to cults that have occurred recently, and the state government is determined to put an end to it.

“The government sympathises with the families of the deceased and assures them that the government will get to the root of the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

‘‘To this end, the government appeals to members of the public to avail it of any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, while assuring them of confidentiality and a handsome reward. “Law-abiding Anambra State residents are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear while the state government works with security services to handle the incident.”

