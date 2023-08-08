Niamey: Too close for comfort

Caution is the word as Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders weigh their options in resolving leadership issues in Niger Republic. President Bola Tinubu needs to act not just like a statesman; he must apply some diplomatic finesse to tone down the proposed military solution. Niamey and Abuja are just poles apart. The situation is not going to be exactly like Liberia, Sierra Leone or The Gambia, where Nigerian troops helped to restore normalcy. It is also different from the scenario in Sao Tome and Principe which benefitted from President Olusegun Obasanjo’s intervention. Niger shares borders with the North of Nigeria. The people are predominantly Hausa, with a tinge of Fulani, Kanuri and other groups. However, they have a different colonial attachment.

French rule came with its own consequences and exposure. That ECOWAS raised troops to calm troubled Liberia and later Sierra Leone does not mean the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) would always be a solution. While Nigeria took the lead and bore the financial costs in the past, our economy today is not positioned to play that Big Brother role of yore. We expected that the Lake Chad Basin Commission should have been involved as well. Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon are so close and can discuss the crisis in Niger as one united family before involving ECOWAS. There are things peculiar to these four countries that the President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, or the President of Liberia, George Weah, may not understand. Nigeria cannot afford an antagonistic Niger Republic in the North. The Federal Government is still grappling with insurgency, from Borno to Zamfara State. Herdsmen are troubling Plateau and Benue states, known and unknown gunmen operate in Imo and Anambra states. We advise President Tinubu, as a matter of national emergency, to appoint an experienced Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The minister could have achieved better results in Niamey than former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, who was despatched with the Sultan of Sokoto, himself a retired Brigadier General. Nigeria would be making a huge mistake if this Niger issue is reduced to Mohamed Bazoum accountancy. It goes beyond that. Two days before he Niamey: Too close for comfort assumed office on April 21, 2021, there was a coup attempt. Possibly, there is something Nigeriens are seeing that ECOWAS leaders have ignored. It should also worry Abuja that people poured into the streets of Niamey, Zinder and Maradi to celebrate the ouster of Bazoum, the man who gained so much from President Muhammadu Buhari. Could it be that the sins of Bazoum through his collaboration with Buhari are being visited on Tinubu? Our leaders must always be properly briefed. Niger Republic is so close to Nigeria that anything that affects that country directly, affects Nigeria indirectly.

Both Nations entered a Fourth Republic at the same time in 1999. Bazoum’s exit marked the end of their Seventh Republic. There are similarities between both countries and Nigeria’s Northern neighbours cannot easily be cowed by the Big Brother. Their seventh President, Lt-Col. Mamadou Tandja, was the first Fulani to rule. Tandja served in Lagos as Ambassador, between 1988 and 1990.

His predecessors knew Nigeria so well. Their first democratically elected leader, Mahamane Ousmane, lived in Abuja. Ali Saibou was appointed Chief of Staff on Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s birthday in 1974. And like Jonathan, he became the first incumbent to hand over to the opposition in 1993. His successor was Mahamane Ousmane. Mahamadou Issoufou is the Buhari of Niger Republic. Issoufou contested elections from 1993 until he won in 2011. Buhari did from 2003 to his victory in 2015. Their wives bear similar names, Aissata and Aisha. Issoufou, Ibrahim Mainsara and Dauoda Malam Wanke ruled as Hausa. With all these connections, Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman must mix regional politics with consideration of proximity. The Niger Republic can create security problems for Nigeria. There are ISIS and Al Qaeda elements roaming the Sahel. It is worrisome that some ECOWAS leaders have thrown their weight behind Gen. Chiani. Col. Assimi Goita of Mali and Capt. Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso will not send forces against Niger. George Oppong Weah of Liberia will most likely not either. The uranium deposits in Niger Republic are attractive. There may be more to small Niger than Big Brother Nigeria thinks. Tinubu must look at the implications of military intervention in his early days.