NIA Trains Insurance IT Leaders, CIOs On Standards

In a strategic move to strengthen digital resilience and innovation within the Nigerian insurance sector, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), in collaboration with Training Heights, recently organized a specialized training for over 80 Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and senior Information Technology (IT) leaders of its member insurance companies.

The training, which took place in two sessions on May 31st and June 14th, focused on ISO 27001 – Information Security Management Systems, ISO 20000 – IT Service Management Systems, and ISO 22301 – Business Continuity Management Systems, ensuring a comprehensive approach to IT governance, risk management, and continuity planning.

In her opening remark, the Director General of the NIA, Mrs Bola Odukale highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating that the training would not only add value to the individual participants but also support the broader transformation agenda of the association.

She emphasized that the training aligns with the current theme of the NIA Chairman’s administration, which is : “Digital Disruption and Social Innovation: Reshaping Our Traditional Models.”

The DG encouraged the attendees to maximize the opportunity to enhance their competencies in managing information systems securely and efficiently in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Odukale said: “This initiative marks a significant step toward building a digitally empowered insurance industry, equipped with the tools and knowledge to navigate emerging challenges while driving innovation and trust.

The training sessions was facilitated by Dr. Olumide Orlando, CEO of Training Heights, a renowned expert in IT standards and compliance.

