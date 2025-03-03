NIA Trains 171 Drivers, Dispatch Riders On Sustainable Eco-Driving

Share

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has trained over 171 Drivers and Dispatch Riders of its member companies on sustainable driving practices, vehicle maintenance, and optimising fuel consumption.

The training, facilitated by experts from the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), held at the Insurers House, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the theme: “Sustainable Eco-Driving: Balancing the Environment, Equity, and Economy”.

The annual training was organised in line with NIA’s commitment to promoting initiatives that support safety, environmental responsibility, and efficiency within the transportation sector.

Speaking at the event, Ms Rose Okonkwo, Head of Training unit, NIA, emphasised the importance of eco-driving in reducing road accidents and improving road safety.

