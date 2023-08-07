NIA seeks pact with FRSC to validate genuine motor insurances

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has sought for the partnership of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) to ensure the validation of genuine motor insurances, in line with the provision of the law. NIA’s Chairman, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Omosehin sought for the partnership while leading a delegation of some members of the association’s governing council on a courtesy call to the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr Dauda Biu. He said the visit was aimed at strengthening the longstanding relationship between the NIA and FRSC and to explore other areas of mutual collaboration between the two bodies.

The NIA chairman urged the leadership of the Corp to intensify its campaign on road safety, while emphasising the need for motorists to obtain the necessary insurance policies. Omosehin assured that NIA would continue to do all within its reach to support the Corps Marshal and his team. “NIA will collaborate with FRSC to address the concern to have victims of motor vehicle accidents adequately compensated.