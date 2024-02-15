Nia Mourns Wigwe, Wife, Son

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has expressed sadness over the untimely death of the founding Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died alongside his wife and son in an helicopter crash in the United States last Friday. A former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, also lost his life in the crash.

The Association, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Olusegun Omosehin, said it extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and the entire Access Holdings Group during this period of grief. The NIA noted that late Wigwe was a successful banker, a great patriot, and an important voice in the financial sector, who made huge contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

It said his passing was truly a loss to the financial sector, and the country as a whole. The NIA prayed that Almighty God would grant the entire family enough strength to bear the pain of the untimely death.