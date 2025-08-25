NIA Launches 2025 Innovation Lab To Drive Digital Transformation In Insurance

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on Monday inaugurated its 2025 Innovation Lab, a facility designed to accelerate digital solutions and reshape insurance practice in the country.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, NIA Chairman, Mr Kunle Ahmed, said the initiative marked a milestone in repositioning the industry for a technology-driven future.

Ahmed recalled that at his inauguration in October 2024, he had emphasised the need for insurers to embrace digital innovations and pledged to establish an innovation challenge to foster new solutions. “Today, we are not just opening a facility, we are igniting a movement, rooted in innovation, driven by collaboration, and destined to transform the way we protect lives, assets, and futures,” he said.

Ahmed explained that the lab would serve as a hub where ideas would be nurtured, technologies tested, and scalable solutions developed for the Nigerian market. According to him, the youthful demographics of Nigeria, with a median age of 18 years, make it imperative for insurers to adopt digital platforms, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics.