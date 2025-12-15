NIA Expands Governing Council To Reinforce Leadership

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has expanded its governing council by co-opting four senior executives to support ongoing reforms and reinforce leadership across the insurance sector.

The NIA said the move reflects its commitment to improved governance and a more inclusive approach to industry development and regulatory engagement.

The executives are Mr Gboyega Lesi of Leadway Assurance, Mr Andrew Ikekhua of NEM Insurance and Mr Olalekan Oyinlade of emPLE General Insurance, who were all re-co-opted. Mr Tunde Mimiko of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance was newly co-opted after what the NIA described as a rigorous internal selection process.

“The four were formally admitted at the November council meeting held at the Insurers House on 27 November 2025.

“Their tenure is for one year,” the association said, noting that the council’s composition is reviewed annually to ensure continuity NIA Chairman, Mr Kunle Ahmed, congratulated the members and said he trusted their experience and leadership would “contribute meaningfully to the association’s progress”.

He urged them to represent the sector with “integrity and commitment”, stressing the council’s role in shaping industry policy and public confidence.

The NIA said the co-opted executives would support ongoing efforts to deepen market innovation, improve compliance culture and strengthen collaboration with regulators.