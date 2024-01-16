NIA DG to Yahaya Bello: You’re leaving Kogi more prosperous, transformed

The Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, has commended Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello for his exceptional achievements in the state. Abubakar, in a commendation letter he personally signed and addressed to Bello, congratulated him on his notable strides since he assumed office as Kogi governor in 2016, saying his various infrastructural projects had opened up the state as one of Nigeria’s main trade routes. While congratulating the governor and the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning the governorship election in the state, the NIA boss noted that the governor was leaving the North Central state more prosperous, developed and transformed.

He listed infrastructural projects, renovation of the Okene Reference hospital and the establishment of Omi Rice Farm as some of the plethora of achievements of the Yahaya Bello administration. Abubakar, in the letter, titled, “Acknowledging Your Remarkable Achievements as Governor,” explained how Bello’s enhanced public services and facilities, added value to agricultural production and rejigged Kogi’s economy.” “As your tenure as the Governor of Kogi State draws to a close, I write to congratulate you and acknowledge the notable achievements of your administration during your two tenures as Governor since you assumed office in 2016.”