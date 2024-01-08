NIA congratulates Bankole as CAMCONIA Chairman

Following his appointment as Chairman, Corporate Affairs Managers Committee of Nigerian Insurers Association (CAMCONIA), the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has congratulated Mr. Segun Bankole of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

A letter signed by the Director General, NIA, Yetunde llori, stated that Bankole’s role would no doubt contribute significantly to the success and effectiveness of CAMCONIA. According to llori, “we are confident that your passion, expertise, and commitment will be instrumental in achieving the Committee’s goals and objectives.” Bankole, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Sovereign Trust Insurance, emerged as Chairman in a meeting held by head of corporate affairs units of insurance companies on December 7th, 2023 at NIA House, Lagos. The Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpagu, was elected as Deputy Chairman, while Senior Marketing Services Coordinator, Sanlam Nigeria Limited, Bankole Banjo became the General Secretary.