NIA Chairman To Speak At IMT 4.0 Conference

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), West Africa’s leading platform for converging insurance and technology innovations, colloquium, and discourse on policy environment and operational efficiencies, proudly confirms the participation of Kunle Ahmed, the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), as a Guest of Honour for the highly anticipated IMT 4.0 Conference, scheduled for to hold in Lagos.

Ahmed, who is also the CEO of AXA Mansard Insurance, joins a high-powered lineup of leaders from key insurance institutions, who have now confirmed their participation in the leading conference. They include Prince Babatunde Oguntade, FIIN, FCIB, the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB);

President and Chairman of Council of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori, FIIN; FL (Mrs.) Abimbola Onakomaiya, the President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), and most importantly, the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin.

Odion Aleobua, Convener of the Insurance Meet Tech (IMT) and CEO of Modion Communications, warmly welcoms Ahmed. “Having the Chairman of the NIA on board is a monumental buildup to this event. Kunle Ahmed is not only a respected leader in the industry, spearheading the premier umbrella body, but he is also a dedicated advocate for the digitalisation and tech-led innovations within the Nigerian insurance sector.

“There couldn’t be a better time for him to join us at the IMT, especially following the passage of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) and the launch of the NIA Innovation Lab.