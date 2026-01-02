NHS Foundation Trust Nottinghamshire Gov, Others Inspires Innovators In AI, Robotics Workshop

NHS Foundation Trust Notting- hamshire Governor, Hon Chinedu Okoro, popularly known as Larry Popo, in collaboration with Overseas Educators from Europe and the United States, has inspired a new generation of innovators through a life-changing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Workshop for secondary school students in Enugu State.

The two-day workshop saw the students experience hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technology. For many participants, it marked their first real opportunity to move beyond theory into practical innovation. Students designed simple robots, wrote basic computer code, and learned how Artificial Intelligence is applied in everyday life.

The learning environment was transformed into a vibrant innovation hub where creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving were strongly encouraged.

Facilitated by passionate technology experts from Europe and the United States, the sessions emphasised experiential learning, team- work, and collaboration.

Students worked in groups and confidently presented their projects at the end of the program, demonstrating impressive creativity and technical understanding. “This workshop made me believe that students from Enugu can become global innovators,” said one excited participant.