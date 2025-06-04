NHRC Urges States To Adopt Child Rights, Anti-Trafficking Laws

Share

In a move to protect citizens, especially teenagers, from sexual abuse and exploitation, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on all 36 states of the federation to domesticate the Child Rights Act and the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act.

The NHRC Director in Abia State, Uche Nwokocha, emphasized that Nigeria has made significant legal and institutional progress in safeguarding against sexual abuse, particularly through the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, the Child Rights Act, and the Trafficking in Persons Act.

She noted, however, that the full benefits of these laws hinge on widespread adoption and effective domestication across all states. This, she said, would enhance enforcement, foster public awareness, and empower victims to seek justice.

According to New Telegraph, Nwokocha made the call on Tuesday during a one-day workshop on sexual and reproductive health and rights, aimed at combating “baby factories” and other forms of human trafficking.

The event was held in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State and was organized by the Onyedinma Foundation.

Represented by a staff member of the Commission, Goodness Eze, Nwokocha stressed that ongoing advocacy, legal reforms, and societal transformation are critical to eradicating sexual abuse and exploitation in the country.

“Sexual abuse and exploitation are grave violations of human rights. While legal protections exist both globally and nationally, enforcement and awareness are key to their effectiveness,” she stated.

Executive Director of the Onyedinma Foundation, Glory Onwuka, explained that the workshop builds on a prior community stakeholders’ dialogue held on May 13, 2025, which focused on addressing the alarming rise of baby factories and trafficking in persons.

She said the initiative was designed to empower students with essential knowledge to protect themselves from exploitation and to uphold their reproductive health rights.

“The sinister practice of human trafficking, especially the horrific trade in baby factories, is a gross violation of human rights and poses a direct threat to our communities,” Onwuka said. “It preys on vulnerability, exploits innocence, and strips individuals of their autonomy and dignity.”

She added that through education and awareness, the foundation aims to dismantle the systems that enable these crimes to persist.

“This workshop is specifically tailored for selected secondary schools in Ugwunagbo LGA, recognizing that young people—especially those in rural areas—are particularly vulnerable to sexual exploitation and trafficking. Our goal is to equip these students with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their bodies, their health, and their futures,” she said.

Onwuka expressed gratitude to the foundation’s partners, including the Office of the Education Secretary, Ugwunagbo LGA, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the NHRC.

Other supporting organizations included Vivacious Development Initiative (VIDI), ITERLUX Foundation, Odochimere Umunwanyi Foundation, and Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD).

One of the keynote speakers, Mr. Chimaroke Ọbụna, delivered a lecture on “Recognizing and Preventing Exploitation,” teaching students how to identify suspicious activities in their surroundings and report them to parents or appropriate authorities.

He warned them to be wary of enticing promises of relocation abroad for “greener pastures,” highlighting that traffickers often exploit the country’s high poverty rate to lure their victims.

Share