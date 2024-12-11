NHRC Records 56,553 Human Rights Violation Cases In Bauchi

Share

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it has recorded 56,553 cases of human rights violations in Bauchi State since January.

Coordinator Yahcit Dala said this after a road walk to commemorate this year’s International Human Rights Day in Bauchi.

According to him, the commission has achieved a success rate in addressing the cases brought before them.

Dala noted that the commission has received complaints in various categories, including civil and political rights, economic and social rights, and women and children’s rights.

According to him, the most common complaints reported include genderbased violence, domestic violence, and abandonment of parental responsibilities.

He said they had engaged with the government and critical stakeholders to address human rights violations in the state.

Dala acknowledged the support of media organizations in promoting the commission’s work and called on the people to report human rights violations to the commission.

Dala emphasized that it is a collective effort to address human rights violations and called on all stakeholders to work together to promote and protect human rights in the state.

