NHRC Receives 275,256 Complaints In One Month – Official

Share

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said that it recorded 275,256 complaints in the month of May. The Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu (SAN) disclosed this at the presentation of May dashboard report on violations of human rights.

He said complaints ranges from brutal attacks in the North East, to rising cases of sexual violence and mass displacement caused by natural disasters.

He said: “When over a quarter of a million people turn to the National Human Rights Commission in just one month, the message is loud and clear: too many Nigerians feel unprotected, unheard, and unseen. “What is most worry ing is the normalisation of this distress where many no longer expect redress or accountability.

This is a dangerous place for any society to find itself.” According to Ojukwu, the recent floods in Mokwa, Niger, serve as a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of displaced populations, where over 200 lives were lost, and many remain missing. “This devastation highlights the urgent need for coordinated disaster preparedness and response strategies.

“The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria is further exacerbated by the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). “Our collaboration with UNHCR has highlighted the dire conditions faced by IDPs in many parts of the country

Share