NHRC Receives 1.4m Complaints In 6 Months

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said yesterday that it received 1. 4 million complaints on human rights violations in six months.

The senior human rights adviser to the commission, Mr Hilary Ogbonna, revealed this on his dashboard presentation for the month of June. He said as at June 30, ending, the commission received 1,485,307 complaints of human rights violations.

He said: “This is our highest in the history of this Commission, we are also happy that, as of June 30, we have resolved 20,000 cases. We can do more if we receive more supports.

“Resolving one human rights conflict alone would cost more than you can ever imagine.” He said, it takes much finance to resolve one conflict and thanked government for its support, while appealing for more.

“We continue to strive to do our best to protect human rights. And as Oliver Twist, we ask for more as it will make us work harder for the benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

He said in the month of June that the commission completed 6,000 investigations, visited correctional centres and places of visitation for 78 times.