NHRC Received 1,161 Rights Violation Complaints In 2024

Share

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it received 1,161 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau between January and December 2024.

The commission’s acting coordinator in Plateau State Kiyenpiya Mafuyai, told journalists in Jos yesterday that the cases ranged from unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, inhuman treatment, and domestic violence to child abuse.

Mafuyai ac – cused some state actors, including the police,military and medical personnel of complicity in civil rights violations.

She said: “NHRC received a total of 1,161 cases between January and December 2024, cutting across various areas.”

She said others included child abandonment, rape, denial of inheritance and forced marriage. Mafuyai said: “The data shows that children’s rights are the most violated; children are the most affected group.

Share

Please follow and like us: