NHRC Calls For Probe, Prosecution Of Violence Against NLC President

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday reacted to the recent brutality meted out to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo State.

Ajaero had arrived in Owerri on Wednesday, November 1 to join other Labour unions and workers in the state to stage peaceful demonstrations regarding wages and other associated issues.

However, the NLC leader’s arrest and cruel treatment at the hands of individuals believed to be police officers interrupted the protest.

The brutalization claim was immediately refuted by the Imo State Police Command, who said Ajaero was placed in protective custody to prevent him from being lynched by “unknown workers” who had taken over the nonviolent demonstration.

Reacting to the deplorable event, the NHRC Executive Secretary, Dr Tony Ojukwu OFR, SAN, declared that it was a repugnant act, a blatant violation of human rights, and an insult to the values of democracy and the rule of law.

He declared, “Brutality against senior labour leader Joe Ajero represents impunity and a direct attack on people’s fundamental rights to associate and freely express their views and opinions, which is the cornerstone of a democratic society like ours.”

The well-known human rights advocate claims that the Commission restates that regardless of how uneasy law enforcement officials may feel, the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression must be recognised and maintained in a democratic country like Nigeria.

The Learned Silk urged the appropriate authorities to look into this unpleasant incident right away, prosecute the offenders, and make sure that such acts of brutality are never condoned or repeated. “It is imperative that the perpetrators of this brutality face consequences for their actions, sending a strong message that this kind of behaviour will not be accepted in our society.”

In a statement released by the NHRC’s Director of Corporate Affairs and External Links, Mrs. Agharese Arase, stated that Ojukwu’s use of force and violence to apprehend unarmed civilians is unethical. She further stated that this violent act goes against global best practices for the promotion and protection of human rights.

He said the Commission reiterated its commitment to upholding human rights, protecting freedom of expression, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals in the country.

Dr. Ojukwu used this medium to call upon law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of democracy and respect for human rights when dealing with unarmed civilians while enforcing law and order.

“Together, we can build a society where every citizen’s rights and freedoms are safeguarded, respected and tolerated, where acts of violence and intimidation have no place,” Ojukwu stated.