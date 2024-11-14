NHRC: 1,463 Killed, 1,172 Kidnapped In Nine Month

Share

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said a total of 1,463 people were killed by non-state actors while 1,172 Nigerians were kidnapped between January to September 2024.

This is contained in its data report presented on Wednesday at a workshop on the state of human rights in Nigeria by the Commission and the European Union (EU), in Abuja.

According to the report, the month of May recorded the highest number of persons killed with 298 while March recorded the highest number of abductions with 499 kidnappings.

Speaking during the workshop, the NHRC Senior Human Rights Adviser, Hillary Ogbonna, gave a breakdown of the rise in human rights abuses, including kidnappings, killings, and child abandonment.

“By January 2024, we already had 150 kidnappings and 55 killings associated mainly with non-state actors. What has become the norm is the killing of law enforcement officers,” he said.

“We started with seven policemen killed in January. From victims’ perspectives, we had quite a number of victims for human rights violations for January.” Ogbonna

“In recent years, we have witnessed alarming trends and threats against those who dare to speak the truth to power.

Speaking further, the NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwustated added that the protection of human rights is an ongoing struggle that requires continuous vigilance, action and cooperation from all sectors of the society.

