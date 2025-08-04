NHIA To Expand Health Insurance To Newborns, Partners With Neo-Natal Experts

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced plans to expand healthcare access for newborns by incorporating neonatal care into its flagship Financing Access to Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care (CEmOC) programme.

The Director-General of NHIA, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by members of the Nigerian Society of Neonatal Medicine (NISONM) to his office8.

Ohiri said that the maternal health component of the programme, launched nearly a year ago, had already delivered life-saving interventions to over 6,000 vulnerable women with obstetric complications nationwide.

“Building on this progress, we are now shifting focus to the often-overlooked neonatal population. “The transition to newborn care is a natural next step. Newborns deserve access to timely, high-quality care, and we are committed to making that possible without a financial bur den on families,” he said.

– He said that the new neonatal component would be co-designed with NISONM through a collaborative, datadriven process to address both demand-side and supply-side barriers.

“Beyond financial access, we must ensure that facilities are adequately equipped, staff are well-trained and essential sup plies are available. “This will require multisectoral collaboration with key institutions.

“The institutions include the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHC – DA), the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), and the SWAp Coordination Office,” he said.

The NISONM delegation included renowned neonatologists, Prof. Mariya MuhktarYola, Prof. Iretiola Fajolu, Dr Tongo, and Dr Obum Ezeanosike who expressed strong support for the NHIA’s initiative.

They pledged technical assistance and data to support the development of scalable, impactful interventions targeted at Nigeria’s most vulnerable population, the newborns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria remains one of the world’s top contributors to neonatal mortality.

The country’s neonatal mortality rate is approximately 34 deaths per 1,000 live births, more than double the global average. Most of these deaths occur within the first week of life and are largely preventable.

Key contributors include prematurity, birth asphyxia, sepsis, and low access to quality facilitybased care. Despite modest improvements, deep regional disparities persist, with the North-West and North-Central zones experiencing the highest burden.