NHIA Seeks Innovative Research To Bridge Health Insurance Gaps

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced plans to commission series of research studies, in a bid to expand health insurance coverage in Nigeria.

NAHA said that this is as millions of citizens continue to pay for healthcare services out-of-pocket. The authority disclosed this through its official website on Thursday, adding that it had invited qualified consultants and firms, to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI).

The body said that the invitation, issued by its Procurement Department, is for the conduct of various research projects, aimed at scaling up health insurance coverage nationwide.

It said that the initiative, captured under its 2025 budget, aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It also supports the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 3.8, focusing on financial risk protection and access to quality essential health services for all.

Nigeria’s healthcare system remains heavily dependent on out-ofpocket payments, a situation health experts say exposes households to catastrophic health spending and pushes many families into poverty.

The authority noted that health financing plays a critical role in achieving UHC, adding that inadequate investment and weak financing mechanisms have continued to limit access to care, especially for vulnerables.

It said that the proposed research is expected to generate evidence to guide policy reforms, improve enrolment strategies, and address structural barriers hindering the expansion of health insurance coverage across the country.