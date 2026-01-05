NHIA Reviews Progress On Health Insurance Coverage

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) reports significant progress in expanding coverage and protecting Nigerians from catastrophic health costs through strengthened nationwide implementation of mandatory health insurance.

This is contained in the Authority’s year-end review, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja. The review highlighted key milestones achieved under ongoing reforms aimed at improving enrolment, service delivery and financial protection in the health sector.

According to the report, the enforcement of mandatory health insurance has shifted more Nigerians from out-of-pocket payments for healthcare to organized prepayment through insurance.

“By the third quarter of 2025, more than 21 million Nigerians had been enrolled into health insurance through collaboration between NHIA, State Social Health Insurance Agencies and Health Maintenance Organisations.”