NHIA Initiative Targets Maternal Mortality With Subsidised Health Insurance – DG

Share

The Federal Government, through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), says it has inaugurated a groundbreaking initiative to reduce maternal mortality.

The initiative is focused on subsidised health insurance for vulnerable women under the Vulnerable Group Fund (VGF). Dr Kelechi Ohiri, the Director-General, NHIA, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja.

Ohiri said maternal mortality remained a pressing concern, with haemorrhage, hypertension, sepsis, and obstructed labour among the primary causes of death during childbirth.

He said each statistic represented the loss of a mother who might have survived with timely access to healthcare.

According to him, the programme employed a four-step strategy to save lives. He said with the four-step strategy under the NHIA Act 2022, the VGF aimed to change the narrative by fully covering health insurance premiums for vulnerable women.

He listed the strategies to include identification of complications during labour and delivery, and comprehensive postpartum care including family planning and education.

Others are enrollment in health insurance for ongoing care, and reducing financial burdens caused by out-of-pocket expenses.

“The initiative is being implemented in 11 key health institutions nationwide, selected for their high maternal mortality rates and service volumes.

“The instructions include Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital and Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto,” Ohiri said.

Share

Please follow and like us: