NHIA Employs Multi-Pronged Strategy To Improve Healthcare

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has said that it is addressing drug shortages and care delays via a multipronged strategy. The Director General of NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, who stated in Lagos.

Stated that the NHIA had expanded coverage to fistula patients, adding that the Fistula-Free Initiative and Financing CEmOC Services har collectively empowered over 7,500 women by May 2025.

Ohiri, who was represented by Deputy Director, Lagos Zone, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Haruna, noted that NHIA was formerly known as National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

He noted that 2,690 women has received life changing obstetric fistula repairs at 17 dedicated centers while 5,289 women benefited from emergency obstetric care at over 200 CEmOC facilities.

According to him, from 2024 to 2025, NHIA’s strategic interventions include the revision of tariffs; Resolving complaints; Sanctioning noncompliant providers/HMOs; Revising accreditation processes; as well as Mandating a one-hour limit for care authorization code.

He said: “These interventions are helping to mitigate previous issues of medicine shortages, care denials/delays in issuing code, and provider payment delays.”

He further stated: “On cancer treatment initiative, an MOU was signed with ROCHE for a cost sharing payment for NHIA enrollees for cancer treatment medication.

Apart from the initial five teaching hospitals that were selected to flag off the initiative, there has been a scale up for more facilities to provide financial access to NHIA cancer patients with NHIA/ROCHE sharing the cost.