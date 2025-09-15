NHIA DG Hails Tinubu’s Directive On Mandatory Health Insurance

The Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Kelechi Ohiri, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his directive on the implementation of mandatory health insurance in the country.

Tinubu had directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, to issue a service-wide circular to that effect. Reacting to the presidential directive on Wednesday in Abuja, Ohiri said that the move demonstrated the President’s commitment to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

He said that the service-wide circular would empower Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with enforcement roles to ensure nationwide compliance. “Leadership at the highest levels of government is essential for the success of this mandate.

“The SGF’s circular will ensure that MDAs take responsibility for enforcing health insurance coverage and drive the implementation of the NHIA Act, 2022,” he said. He said that the authority was also working to make coverage more transparent and accessible through a digital platform for verifying health insurance certificates.

According to him, this will help curb fraud, strengthen accountability, and build citizens’ confidence in the scheme. “The presidential directive, announced by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, requires MDAs to enrol employees in NHIA plans. “It also requires them to make health insurance certificates mandatory for public procurement, licensing and permits, and partner with the NHIA to verify compliance,” he said.