NHIA committed to enrollees’ satisfaction

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) on Friday restated its commitment to enrollees’ satisfaction.

Mr Stanley Effah, the Cross River Coordinator of NHIA, made this known during the Customer Week celebration of the agency in Calabar.

According to him, such commitment remains the bedrock of the agency’s activities and one of the key reasons for its creation.

Its core mandate includes the provision of accessible, affordable and qualitative healthcare for all Nigerians through a public private partnership (PPP) to achieve the Universal Health Coverage.

Effah said the NHIA customer week was celebrated simultaneously in the 36 states of Nigeria.

He said the occasion gave the agency the opportunity to look back on how far and well the enrollees who were their customers had benefitted from their services.

He said since the new NHIA Act was signed into law, a lot had changed in the agency, bringing in more strategic programmes that had increased the enrollees, particularly in Cross River.

“The change of name from NHIS to NHIA has strengthened us to operate as a regulator with more functions and also entrenched the mandatory health insurance for all Nigerians to ensure Universal Health Coverage.

“Although not all our programmes have been implemented, the change of name has made the agency stronger, to protect the enrollees and to sanction erring stakeholders in the health insurance ecosystem.

“We now have a new operational system that will be unveiled soon and new Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) has been signed with pharmaceuticals and drug manufacturers to make our operations better with the enrollees in mind,” Effah said.

He also appealed to the enrollees to organise themselves and join the enrollees’ association to benefit more from the agency.

On his part, Mr Orok Edet, President, Enrollees Association of NHIS of Nigeria, said with the new name, NHIA now had new powers to solve challenges between enrollees and service providers in the sector.

Edet called for more sensitisation for healthcare providers who sometimes tried to shortchange the enrollees, including more collaboration between NHIA and the enrollees through the association, to fully integrate the enrollees in the scheme.

Similarly, Mrs Margaret Oneh, an enrollee, said she had been with the scheme for 11 years and gave birth to all her children through it at a very minimal cost.

She urged more people to join the scheme, adding that the NHIA should carry out more monitoring of the activities of private healthcare practitioners.

According to her, some of the practitioners, in a bid to make more profit, tried to shortchange enrollees by telling them that some conditions are partly covered.