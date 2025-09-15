NHGSFP Policy: FG To Feed 50m Pupils In 2026

The Federal Government says it is working to expand the National HomeGrown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) to 50 million primary school pupils in 2026, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) National Programme Manager Aderemi Adebowale said this in Abuja. She said:

“We are working to include early years – primary 1 to 3, primary 4 to 6 – in the school feeding programme, and also outof-school children, which we are handling step by step to integrate.

“So, by the year 2026, we are looking at feeding close to 50 million pupils in primary school in Nigeria. “Ideally, school feeding should be between N500 and N1,000 per child.

“Even at N500 per child, you should be able to still give the children a nutritious and delicious meal on a daily basis.”

Adebowale added that the agency controlled the price through the formation of an alignment of small-holder farmers, aggregators, supply chain and developing partners.

She said: “With this alignment, we’ll be able to control price from the rock bottom. We are not going to be doing market prices.”