NHFSS CG Restates Commitment To Fight Against Insecurity

The Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), Dr Wole Joshua Osatimehin, has said that the service would continue to work with the army, police and Department of State Services (DSS) in fighting insecurity across the country.

Osatimehin said no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a crime-free nation is achieved.

He said this in Potiskum during the conferment of a chieftaincy title – Zanna Bara Pataskum (King of the Forest) by the Emir of Potiskum, Alhsji Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya.

At the ceremony, which took place at the Emir’s palace and witnessed by thousands of excited residents, the Emir, also honoured the Deputy Commander General, Technical Services NHFSS, Amb John Metchie, as the Garkuwan Mafarauta (Protector of the Forest) Pataskum.

A statement released by the Emirate Council and signed by Amb. Adamu Yusuf Garba (Wakilin Matasan Potiskum), said: “His Royal Highness Alh. Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya has conferred a great honour on the Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service, Amb. Dr. Joshua Osatimehin, by bestowing upon him the title Zanna Bara of Potiskum, which translates to the King of the Forest.

“This prestigious title is a testament to Amb. Joshua Osatimehin’s exemplary leadership and dedication to the protection of the forest and its inhabitants.

“In addition, the Deputy Commander General, John Metchie, has also been recognized for his outstanding service. He has been bestowed with the title Protector of the Forest, reflecting his commitment to preserving the natural environment and ensuring the safety of the forest.

“These titles not only honour the individuals who received them but also serve as a recognition of the important role played by the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service in safeguarding the nation’s forests and their inhabitants.

“This recognition is a testament to their dedication and commitment to the preservation of the natural environment and the protection of lives in Nigeria. It is a well-deserved honour that highlights their significant contributions to the security of the country’s forests.”

Responding, Osatimehin thanked the Emir for the honour bestowed on him and the DCG Technical.

He pledged the commitment of the NHFSS in complementing the work of the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, the DSS and other security agencies towards achieving President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the overall security of the country.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the Certificate of Honour on the NHFSS Commander General and the Deputy Commander General which were signed by Amb. Adamu Yusuf Garba (Wakilin Matasan Potiskum).