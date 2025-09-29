NHED Urges Nigerians To Protect Hearts From Cardiovascular Diseases

In commemoration of the 2025 World Heart Day, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) has called on Nigerians to protect their hearts from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Technical Advisor, NHED, Dr Jerome Mafeni, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to choose healthy lifestyles, reduce consumption of salt, avoid processed foods, stay active and check their blood pressure regularly.

Mafeni, who urged the government to adopt strong food regulations that protect citizens, noted that this year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, reminds everyone that every heartbeat was precious and ttimely action could prevent needless loss of life from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which remain the world’s leading cause of death, claiming over 20 million lives each year.

According to him, in Nigeria, rising rates of high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease were linked to unhealthy diets, excess salt consumption, tobacco use, alcohol and physical inactivity. Most cases are preventable through healthier lifestyles and stronger food policies.

He said, “Every heartbeat matters. Nigerians cannot afford to miss the opportunity to protect their hearts. By eating fresh foods, reducing salt and choosing healthier options, we save lives. But individual effort is not enough. Government action on sodium reduction and clear front-of-pack warning labels is critical to protecting millions.”

NHED further reaffirmed its call and support for stronger government action on regulating the food environment for healthier diets and protecting consumer rights through appropriate food labelling regulations, including sodium reduction and front-of-pack warning labels, engaging the media and public through digital campaigns, using shareable content to promote awareness of heart health, healthy diets and food policies that save lives.

While stressing that policies save lives, NHED added that clear warning labels on packaged foods would empower Nigerians to make informed choices, while sodium reduction programmes could lower blood pressure and prevent thousands of deaths every year.

“This World Heart Day, NHED calls on: Government to adopt strong food regulations that protect citizens. Communities to embrace healthier lifestyles and demand accountability.

Individuals should make small daily changes: eat less salt, avoid processed foods, stay active and check blood pressure regularly. Don’t miss a beat. Don’t miss a life. Together, we can protect the hearts of Nigerians.”